* PETER R. HUNTSMAN ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; FOUNDER AND FORMER EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, JON M. HUNTSMAN, TO SERVE AS MEMBER OF THE BOARD AND CHAIRMAN EMERITUS

* HUNTSMAN SAYS JON HUNTSMAN WILL BE STEPPING DOWN AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN WILL BE ELIMINATED