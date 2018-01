Jan 25 (Reuters) - Huntsman Corp:

* HUNTSMAN RAISES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 EXPECTATIONS RESULTS TO BE DISCUSSED ON FEBRUARY 23, 2018

* HUNTSMAN CORP SAYS FOR Q4 2017 HUNTSMAN CORPORATION EXPECTS TO REPORT TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA MODESTLY ABOVE Q3 2017 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $340 MILLION. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: