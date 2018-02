Feb 22 (Reuters) - Huntsworth Plc:

* ‍ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 75% OF ABOVENATION MEDIA, LLC FROM STEVE MINICHINI AND JOHN LEE FOR INITIAL CONSIDERATION OF $1.75M​

* SAYS DEAL FOR INITIAL CONSIDERATION OF $1.75 MILLION

* ‍INITIAL CONSIDERATION WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH GROUP‘S EXISTING FACILITIES​

* ‍MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF TOTAL CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IS CAPPED AT $25M ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)