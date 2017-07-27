FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 days ago
BRIEF-Huron Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.49
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
World
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
Entertainment
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 27, 2017 / 8:23 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Huron Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.49

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Huron Consulting Group Inc:

* Huron announces second quarter 2017 financial results and updates 2017 guidance

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.49 from continuing operations

* Q2 loss per share $7.00 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $181.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $191.8 million

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $2.20 to $2.30

* Sees fy 2017 gaap loss per share $6.15 to $6.25

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.49

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.59, revenue view $770.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.