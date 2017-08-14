BRIEF-Husky agrees to acquire U.S. Midwest Refinery

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc
* Husky agrees to acquire U.S. Midwest Refinery; increases value-added processing capacity
* Husky agrees to acquire U.S. Midwest Refinery; increases value-added processing capacity
* Husky Energy Inc - deal for $435 million us in cash.
* Husky Energy Inc - plans to retain approximately 180 workers at refinery
* Husky Energy Inc says deal immediately accretive to earnings and funds from operations
* Husky Energy Inc - upon closing, new asset will immediately contribute to increased earnings and funds from operations
* Husky Energy Inc - with addition of superior refinery, Husky's total downstream capacity will increase to approximately 395,000 barrels per day
* Husky energy inc says deal to be funded from cash on hand and existing credit facilities
* Husky Energy - to buy superior refinery, a 50,000 barrel per day permitted capacity facility from calumet specialty products partners, l.p.
* Husky Energy Inc - entered into definitive agreements to acquire superior refinery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: