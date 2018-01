Jan 17 (Reuters) - Hyatt Hotels Corp:

* HYATT HOTELS SAYS ON JAN 10, CO ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* HYATT HOTELS CORP - AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.5 BILLION SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT MATURES ON JAN 10, 2023 Source text: (bit.ly/2B8Wzxr) Further company coverage: