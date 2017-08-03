FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hyatt Hotels Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.52
Sections
Featured
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
Policymakers grapple with slow recovery short of wage growth
Global economy
Policymakers grapple with slow recovery short of wage growth
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 3, 2017 / 12:20 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Hyatt Hotels Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.52

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Hyatt Hotels Corp

* Hyatt reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.52

* Q2 earnings per share $0.68

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hyatt Hotels Corp - raises full-year outlook for revpar and adjusted ebitda

* Hyatt Hotels Corp - ‍2017 comparable systemwide revpar is expected to increase approximately 1% to 3%, as compared to fiscal year 2016​

* Hyatt Hotels Corp - ‍2017 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately $795 million to $815 million​

* Qtrly ‍comparable systemwide revpar increased 2.9%, including a decrease of 1.2% at comparable owned and leased hotels​

* Qtrly ‍comparable U.S. hotel revpar increased 1.4%​

* Qtrly ‍net hotel and net rooms growth was 10% and 7%, respectively​

* Hyatt Hotels Corp - ‍2017 net income is expected to be approximately $173 million to $201 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.