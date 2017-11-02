FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hyatt Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.26
#Regulatory News
November 2, 2017 / 12:15 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Hyatt Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Hyatt Hotels Corp:

* Hyatt reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.26

* Q3 earnings per share $0.13

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hyatt Hotels Corp - qtrly ‍comparable systemwide revpar increased 1.6%, including a decrease of 1.1% at comparable owned and leased hotels​

* Hyatt Hotels Corp - ‍raises midpoint of full-year outlook for revpar and adjusted ebitda​

* Hyatt Hotels Corp - ‍2017 comparable systemwide revpar expected to increase approximately 2.5% to 3%, compared to fiscal year 2016​

* Hyatt Hotels Corp - ‍announces three-year plan to sell $1.5 billion of real estate holdings​

* Hyatt Hotels Corp-‍ 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $300 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
