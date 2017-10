Oct 30 (Reuters) - Hydropothecary Corp:

* Hydropothecary announces offering of $50 million convertible debenture units

* Hydropothecary - ‍underwriters agreed to purchase, on bought deal placement basis, 50,000 convertible debenture units of co at price of $1,000 per unit​

* Hydropothecary - debentures will bear interest from date of closing at 7.0 pct per annum, payable semiannually on June 30 and Dec. 31 of each year​