Dec 4 (Reuters) - Hyperion Insurance Group :

* CAISSE DE DÉPÔT ET PLACEMENT DU QUÉBEC AGREED TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT MINORITY STAKE IN GROUP

* SAYS CDPQ WILL INVEST OVER US$400 MILLION IN THE GROUP

* WILL LAUNCH DEBT REFINANCING, WHICH WILL EXTEND & REPRICE EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO 2024 & INCLUDE ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL PRIMARY DEBT