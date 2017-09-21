FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hyperloop One closes series B-1 round of $85 mln
September 21, 2017 / 12:58 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Hyperloop One closes series B-1 round of $85 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Hyperloop One

* Hyperloop One closes series B-1 round of $85 million

* ‍Hyperloop says latest one series B-1 round brings total financing raised by Hyperloop One to $245 million since its founding in 2014​

* Hyperloop One - ‍advanced discussions to demonstrate hyperloop One technology have taken place with governments of Netherlands and Finland​

* Hyperloop says new, existing investors in funding round include Caspian Vc Partners as a part of Summa Group, GE Ventures, WTI and Khosla ventures​

* ‍Hyperloop one says has been in discussions for several months with number of governments around world about developing Hyperloop One projects​

* ‍Hyperloop One says already completed feasibility studies for Hyperloop One projects in Dubai, United Kingdom, Russia and United States​ Source text for Eikon:

