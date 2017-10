Sept 28 (Reuters) - HYPOPORT AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: HYPOPORT FURTHER EXPANDS ITS BUSINESS UNIT INSURANCE PLATFORM

* ‍HYPOPORT SUBSIDIARY SMART INSURTECH GMBH ACQUIRES IWM SOFTWARE AG​

* ‍PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE PURCHASE PRICE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)