Feb 28 (Reuters) - Hysan Development Co Ltd:

* FY REPORTED PROFIT HK$‍3,636​ MILLION VERSUS HK$1,218 MILLION

* FY TURNOVER HK$3,548 MILLION VERSUS HK$3,535 MLN‍​

‍BOARD TO DECLARE A SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND OF HK111 CENTS PER SHARE​