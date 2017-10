Aug 4 (Reuters) - Hysan Development Co Ltd

* HY turnover HK$ 1,791 million versus HK$1,760 million a year ago

* Board of directors has declared a first interim dividend of HK26 cents per share

* HY reported profit HK$ 746 million versus HK$ 899 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)