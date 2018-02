Feb 27 (Reuters) - Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc :

* HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $795.5 MILLION VERSUS $690.6 MILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.97 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.15

* ‍EMEA MARKETS ARE EXPECTED TO GROW “MODERATELY” IN 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: