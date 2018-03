March 1 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor India :

* FEB DOMESTIC SALES OF 44,505 UNITS, UP 5.1 PERCENT AND EXPORTS OF 10,917 UNITS, UP 4.9 PERCENT Source text - Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), the country’s second largest car manufacturer and the number one car exporter since inception registered the domestic sales of 44,505 units and exports of 10,917 units with cumulative sales of 55,422 units for the month of February 2018.