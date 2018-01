Jan 4 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co:

* HYUNDAI‘S CZECH CAR PLANT SAYS PRODUCED 356,700 VEHICLES IN 2017, 1.9 PERCENT HIGHER THAN PLANNED

* HYUNDAI‘S CZECH CAR PLANT SAYS EXPECTS TO CUT OUTPUT TO 330,000 CARS IN 2018, REACTION TO MARKET, INCLUDING DECLINE SEEN IN BRITISH MARKET Further company coverage: