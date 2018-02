Feb 26 (Reuters) - Industrial Alliance Insurance And Financial Services Inc:

* IA FINANCIAL GROUP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF PPI MANAGEMENT INC. AND OFFERINGS OF COMMON AND PREFERRED SHARES

* INDUSTRIAL ALLIANCE INSURANCE AND FINANCIAL SERVICES - ‍BOUGHT DEAL OFFERING OF 2.5 MILLION SHARES FROM IA FINANCIAL GROUP AT PRICE OF $54.10 PER SHARE​