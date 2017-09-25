BRIEF-IAC announces proposed private offering of exchangeable senior notes

Sept 25 (Reuters) - IAC/Interactivecorp

* IAC announces proposed private offering of exchangeable senior notes

* IAC/Interactivecorp - To offer $400 million aggregate principal amount of exchangeable senior notes due 2022

* IAC/Interactivecorp - Intends to cause IAC Financeco Inc to use portion of proceeds of offering to pay premium on exchangeable note hedge transactions​

* IAC/Interactivecorp - ‍ IAC Financeco expects to enter privately negotiated exchangeable note hedge transactions with one or more of initial purchasers