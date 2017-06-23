FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-IAC/Interactive says it has determined not to pursue co's previously announced plan to create a new class of non-voting stock
June 23, 2017 / 9:30 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-IAC/Interactive says it has determined not to pursue co's previously announced plan to create a new class of non-voting stock

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - IAC/Interactivecorp:

* Says it has determined not to pursue co's previously announced plan to create a new class of non-voting stock

* IAC/interactive Corp - on Dec 15, 2016, IAC stockholders approved a proposed charter amendment to implement the class C recapitalization

* IAC/Interactive Corp - certain stockholders brought suit against co and its directors, challenging proposed charter amendment and seeking an injunction against its execution

* IAC/Interactive Corp says it agreed not to effect the class c recapitalization during the pendency of the litigation Source text: (bit.ly/2sKLyQv) Further company coverage:

