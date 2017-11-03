FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IAG CEO says will clearly exceed stated ROIC target
November 3, 2017 / 3:38 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

BRIEF-IAG CEO says will clearly exceed stated ROIC target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - International Consolidated Airlines Group Sa

* IAG CEO says has the basis of a commerical agreement on working with Ryanair at Dublin, could be in place next year

* IAG CEO says will clearly exceed stated ROIC target, targets are there to be beaten

* IAG CEO says next stage of expansion of level will probably be in Paris, Rome or in Germany

* IAG CEO says not looking at a joint venture in China but would like to build presence there

* IAG CEO says dialogue on Heathrow has been constructive, which has been helpful Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
