10 hours ago
BRIEF-IAMGOLD Corp acquires common shares of TomaGold Corp
August 14, 2017 / 9:40 PM / 10 hours ago

BRIEF-IAMGOLD Corp acquires common shares of TomaGold Corp

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - IAMGOLD Corp

* IAMGOLD Corporation announces acquisition of common shares of TomaGold Corporation

* IAMGOLD Corp - ‍acquired 27.8 million common shares of TomaGold Corporation​

* IAMGOLD Corp - ‍common shares were purchased at a price of $0.09 per common share, for an aggregate purchase price of $2.5 million

* IAMGOLD Corp - ‍27.8 million common shares of TomaGold from treasury represents about 19.98% of outstanding common shares of TomaGold​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

