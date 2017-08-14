BRIEF-IAMGOLD Corp acquires common shares of TomaGold Corp

Aug 14 (Reuters) - IAMGOLD Corp
* IAMGOLD Corporation announces acquisition of common shares of TomaGold Corporation
* IAMGOLD Corp - acquired 27.8 million common shares of TomaGold Corporation
* IAMGOLD Corp - common shares were purchased at a price of $0.09 per common share, for an aggregate purchase price of $2.5 million
* IAMGOLD Corp - 27.8 million common shares of TomaGold from treasury represents about 19.98% of outstanding common shares of TomaGold