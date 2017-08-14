FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-IAMGOLD Corp acquires common shares of TomaGold Corp
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Microfinance goes mainstream
Breakingviews
Microfinance goes mainstream
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
Middle East
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 14, 2017 / 9:40 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-IAMGOLD Corp acquires common shares of TomaGold Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - IAMGOLD Corp

* IAMGOLD Corporation announces acquisition of common shares of TomaGold Corporation

* IAMGOLD Corp - ‍acquired 27.8 million common shares of TomaGold Corporation​

* IAMGOLD Corp - ‍common shares were purchased at a price of $0.09 per common share, for an aggregate purchase price of $2.5 million

* IAMGOLD Corp - ‍27.8 million common shares of TomaGold from treasury represents about 19.98% of outstanding common shares of TomaGold​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.