BRIEF-Iamgold Reports ‍Q4 Gold Production Of 228,000 Ounces​

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Iamgold Corp:

* IAMGOLD DELIVERS EXCEPTIONAL OPERATING AND EXPLORATION PERFORMANCE IN 2017 WITH SIGNIFICANT GROWTH CATALYSTS AHEAD IN 2018

* IAMGOLD CORP - SEES ‍ATTRIBUTABLE GOLD PRODUCTION BETWEEN 850,000 AND 900,000 OUNCES FOR 2018​

* IAMGOLD CORP - ‍Q4 GOLD PRODUCTION OF 228,000 OUNCES​

* IAMGOLD CORP - SEES 2018 ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $365 MILLION ±5%​

* IAMGOLD CORP - PRELIMINARY 2017 ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS EXPECTED AT LOW END OF GUIDANCE OF $1,000 TO $1,040 PER OUNCE

* IAMGOLD CORP - PRELIMINARY 2017 ATTRIBUTABLE GOLD PRODUCTION OF 882,000 OUNCES