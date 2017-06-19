FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ibex says sales for Q3 were up 60 pct
#Regulatory News
June 19, 2017 / 12:26 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Ibex says sales for Q3 were up 60 pct

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Ibex Technologies Inc:

* Ibex reports results for the third quarter and the nine months ended april 30, 2017

* Ibex Technologies Inc - sales for quarter ended april 30, 2017 ($1.2 million) were up 60 pct compared to a very down quarter in same period of prior year

* Ibex Technologies Inc - expect that construction of our fermentation facility is on track to be finished in july 2017 ( q4 of this fiscal year)

* Ibex Technologies Inc - expect q4 sales to be higher than current quarter ;net earnings may reflect a modest loss as a result of normal heavier expenses in q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

