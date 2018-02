Feb 6 (Reuters) - IBL Ltd:

* WITH OTHER PARTNERS OF ABAX HOLDING, SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH ORTHRUS, FOR PURPOSE OF SELLING TO LATTER ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF ABAX

* PWC (UK) CORPORATE FINANCE, LED BY STEVE CATER, SUPPORTED SALE SIDE ON DEAL, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO SATISFACTION OF CONDITIONS, INCLUDING REGULATORY APPROVALS‍​ Source: bit.ly/2BdaHth Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)