Feb 28 (Reuters) - Bluelife Ltd:

* IBL HAS FURTHER CONSOLIDATED ITS STAKE IN BLUELIFE LTD TO 34.48 PERCENT, THUS TRIGGERING RULE 31(1)(C) OF SECURITIES TAKEOVER RULES 2010

* IBL NOTIFIED BLUELIFE OF ITS INTENTION TO MAKE MANDATORY OFFER TO ACQUIRE ALL VOTING SHARES NOT ALREADY HELD BY IBL AT PRICE OF 2.24 RUPEES PER SHARE Source: bit.ly/2GMmHBB Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)