BRIEF-IBM board authorizes $3 bln for stock repurchase

Oct 31 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp :

* IBM board approves quarterly cash dividend; authorizes $3 billion for stock repurchase

* With the new authorization, IBM will have approximately $4.5 billion for its stock repurchase program​

* Board of directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per common share​

* The ‍authorized $3 billion amount is in addition to approximately $1.5 billion remaining at end of September 2017 from a prior authorization​