Jan 19 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp :

* IBM AND SALESFORCE STRENGTHEN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

* IBM - PARTNERSHIP BRINGS TOGETHER IBM CLOUD AND WATSON SERVICES WITH SALESFORCE QUIP AND SALESFORCE SERVICE CLOUD EINSTEIN

* IBM - IBM WILL BUILD NEWIBM WATSONQUIP LIVE APPS

* IBM - IBM HAS NAMED SALESFORCE ITS PREFERRED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT PLATFORM FOR SALES AND SERVICE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: