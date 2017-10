Oct 17 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp :

* IBM says “security software grew double digits this quarter and is clearly a hot market for us” - conf call

* IBM says in quarter, IBM Z revenue grew 62 percent year-to-year and margins expanded after launch of the Z14 program in mid-September - conf call

* IBM, on revenue growth from Q3 to Q4, says “this year, we’d expect stronger sequential performance, due in part to the mainframe cycle” - conf call Further company coverage: