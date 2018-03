March 8 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp :

* IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH - SEC FILING

* IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH

* IBM SAYS WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT BY ABOUT 2 PERCENT ANNUALLY THROUGH SHARE BUYBACKS IN LONGER TERM MODEL Source text: (bit.ly/2FqIpuN) Further company coverage: