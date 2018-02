BRIEF-IC Group Q2 2017/18 Operating Profit Up At DKK ‍67​ Mln

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Ic Group A/S:

* REG-INTERIM REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 1 JULY 2017 TO 31 DECEMBER 2017

* ‍RETAINS OUTLOOK FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/18 FOR GROUP AS A WHOLE, HOWEVER, SPECIFIED MORE PRECISELY ON EACH BUSINESS UNIT​

* Q2 2017/18 OPERATING PROFIT DKK ‍67​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 45 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 2017/18 REVENUE DKK ‍673​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 666 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍FOR PEAK PERFORMANCE EXPECTS MODERATE REVENUE GROWTH BUT SIGNIFICANTLY (PREVIOUSLY MODERATE) HIGHER EARNINGS VERSUS 2016/17​