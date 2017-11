Nov 22 (Reuters) - IC Potash Corp

* IC Potash Corp - ‍trading of its securities on Canadian Securities Exchange will commence on November 23, 2017​

* IC Potash Corp - ‍company is concurrently changing its name to Belgravia Capital International Inc​

* IC Potash Corp - ‍with effect on close of business on November 22, 2017, company's shares will no longer trade on toronto stock exchange​