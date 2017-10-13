BRIEF-IC Potash Corp shareholders approve settlement

Oct 13 (Reuters) - IC Potash Corp
* IC Potash Corp shareholders approve settlement
* IC Potash Corp - company anticipates closing by October 16, 2017
* IC Potash Corp - approved special resolution authorizing transfer all of issued and outstanding shares of Intercontinental Potash back to ICP(USA)
* IC Potash Corp - authorizing transfer all of issued and outstanding common shares in return for up to US$15 million
* IC Potash Corp - settlement resolution was approved by 99.54 pct of 119.9 million votes cast by company voting shareholders
* IC Potash Corp - company voting shareholders also approved resolutions to re-approve stock option plan of company
* IC Potash Corp - company has confirmed that no shareholders exercised dissent rights in connection with settlement resolution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: