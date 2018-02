Feb 20 (Reuters) - Arctic Paper Sa:

* ‍MEETING OF BONDHOLDERS WHO ACCEDED TO INTERCREDITOR AGREEMENT TO GRANT CONSENT TO OBTAINING ADDITIONAL FINANCING FOR COMPANY​

* ICA BONDHOLDERS ATTENDING MEETING VOTED “FOR” RESOLUTION FOR CO TO CONTRACT FINANCIAL INDEBTEDNESS THROUGH TERM FACILITY UP TO PLN 25.8 MILLION

* PLN 25.8 MILLION TO BE GRANTED BY BANK ZACHODNI, BGŻ BNP PARIBAS

* TERM FACILITY IS ADDITIONAL TRANCHE TO FINANCE, REFINANCE REPAYMENT OF ARCTIC PAPER GRYCKSBO'S DEBT UNDER LEASE BY SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN​