BRIEF-ICA Gruppen CEO: Investment in new warehouse for online is fairly limited

Feb 8 (Reuters) - ICA Gruppen AB CEO Per Stromberg:

* ICA GRUPPEN CEO SEES CONTINUED TOUGH COMPETITION IN SWEDISH GROCERY RETAIL MARKET 2018 FROM NEW ONLINE PLAYERS AND CUT-PRICE RIVALS

* ICA GRUPPEN CEO SAYS GOTHENBURG, MALMO REGIONS NEXT IN LINE FOR ONLINE BUSINESS DEDICATED WAREHOUSES BUT NO DECISIONS INKED YET

* ICA GRUPPEN CEO SEES 300-350 ICA STORES OFFERING ONLINE SHOPPING LONGER-TERM VERSUS. AROUND 200 OUT OF 1,300 CURRENTLY

* ICA GRUPPEN CEO SAYS INVESTMENT IN NEW ONLINE BUSINESS WAREHOUSE IN STOCKHOLM IS REALTIVELY LIMITED AS WILL RENT THE WAREHOUSE Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)