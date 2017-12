Dec 18 (Reuters) - Ica Gruppen:

* ICA REAL ESTATE AND SECORE FASTIGHETER ACQUIRE 23 PROPERTIES FROM KPA PENSION

* SAYS ‍ICA REAL ESTATE IS BUYING EIGHT STORE PROPERTIES WITH AN UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE OF SEK 234 MILLION, AND SECORE FASTIGHETER IS BUYING 15 STORE PROPERTIES WITH AN UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE OF SEK 291 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)