Jan 5 (Reuters) - Icad Inc:

* ICAD INC SAYS CO EXPECTS TO REDUCE HEADCOUNT ACROSS SKIN SUBSCRIPTION BUSINESS BY ABOUT 21 EMPLOYEES OR 18% OF THE WORKFORCE- SEC FILING

* ICAD INC SAYS ON JAN 4, CO ADOPTED A PLAN TO DISCONTINUE OFFERING RADIATION THERAPY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TO PRACTICES Source text : ( bit.ly/2EbS9YD )