Feb 12 (Reuters) - ICADE SA:

* ICADE: PLANNED MERGER BY ABSORPTION OF ANF IMMOBILIER‍​

ACCORDING TO THE INDICATIVE MERGER RATIO RANGE, ANF IMMOBILIER SHAREHOLDERS WOULD RECEIVE BETWEEN 0,25 AND 0,30 ICADE SHARE FOR 1 ANF IMMOBILIER SHARE