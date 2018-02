Feb 20 (Reuters) - ICADE SA:

* COMPLETES A NEW €600M BOND ISSUE WITH 10 YEARS MATURITY

* LAUNCHES AN OFFER TO PURCHASE THREE EXISTING BONDS

* THIS BOND WILL CARRY AN ANNUAL COUPON OF 1.625%.

* FUNDS HAVE BEEN RAISED WITH A 65-BP SPREAD OVER THE REFERENCE RATE Source text : bit.ly/2FeWdJq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)