BRIEF-Icade FY Net Profit Group Share up to 170.3‍​ Million Euros

Feb 12 (Reuters) - ICADE SA:

* FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 170.3‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 58.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF EUR 4.30

* EPRA TRIPLE NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE AT END-DEC AT EUR 84.8‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 78.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EPRA EARNINGS FROM PROPERTY INVESTMENT EUR ‍​319.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 296.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 2018 OUTLOOK: GROWTH IN GROUP NET CURRENT CASH FLOW PER SHARE OF ABOUT +5%

* FY TOTAL EBITDA EUR 534.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 521.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PORFOLIO VALUE AT END FY EUR 10.8 BILLION, UP 11.1 PERCENT YOY