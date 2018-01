Jan 29 (Reuters) - ICADE SA:

* SIGNS OFF-PLAN LEASE FOR 51,000 SQ.M OF OFFICE SPACE IN NANTERRE

* AND TECHNIPFMC SIGNED OFF-PLAN LEASE AGREEMENT FOR TERM OF 9 YRS WITH NO BREAK OPTION

* COMPLETION OF THE BUILDING SCHEDULED FOR LATE 2020

* TAGREEMENT HAS ALLOWED CO TO PRE-LEASE 80% OF DEVELOPMENT Source text : bit.ly/2DJBC2l Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)