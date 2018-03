March 1 (Reuters) - Icahn Enterprises Lp:

* ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED INCOME PER LP UNIT $1.72 ‍​

* BOARD APPROVES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION TO $1.75 PER DEPOSITARY UNIT

* QTRLY INCOME TAX BENEFIT $548 MILLION