BRIEF-ICC Holdings Q2 loss per share $0.07
July 31, 2017 / 10:05 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-ICC Holdings Q2 loss per share $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - ICC Holdings Inc

* ICC Holdings, Inc. reports 2017 second quarter and six month results

* Q2 loss per share $0.07

* ICC Holdings Inc - direct premiums written grew by $20,000, or 0.1%, to $13.8 million for three months ended June 30, 2017

* ICC Holdings Inc says, “plans continue for expansion into michigan in early 2018”

* ICC Holdings Inc - GAAP combined ratio was 108.2% in Q2 compared to 96.5% in same period of 2016

* ICC Holdings Inc qtrly net premiums earned $10.7 million versus $10.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

