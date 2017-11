Nov 3 (Reuters) - ICC Holdings Inc

* Q3 loss per share $0.11

* ICC Holdings Inc - ‍direct premium written grew by 6.2%, to $14.1 million for three months ended September 30, 2017 from $13.3 million for same period in 2016​

* ICC Holdings Inc - qtrly ‍net premiums earned $11.2 million versus $10.8 million​‍​