Jan 11 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc:

* ICE FUTURES U.S.- DAILY TRADING LIMIT FOR ALL COTTON NO. 2 FUTURES CONTRACT DELIVERY MONTHS WILL EXPAND TO 5 CENTS PER POUND (500 POINTS) ABOVE AND BELOW PRIOR DAY SETTLEMENT PRICE

* ICE FUTURES U.S.- THE 5 CENT LIMIT IS EFFECTIVE WITH THE START OF TRADING FOR FRIDAY, JAN. 12 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair)