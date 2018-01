Jan 12 (Reuters) - Spark Therapeutics Inc:

* INSTITUTE FOR CLINICAL AND ECONOMIC REVIEW SAYS SPARK THERAPEUTICS LUXTURNA GENE THERAPY PRICE FAR TOO HIGH

* ICER SAYS $850,000 PRICE FOR LUXTURNA BLINDNESS TREATMENT SHOULD BE 75-82 PERCENT LOWER BASED ON VALUE ASSESSMENT

* ICER RECOMMENDS LUXTURNA PRICE BETWEEN $153,000 AND $217,000 FOR ONE-TIME GENE THERAPY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bill Berkrot)