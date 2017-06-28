FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ichigo Green Infrastructure Investment to take out loans of 1,475 mln yen for purchasing power stations
Japan seeks clout with chopper parts for Philippines military
Japan seeks clout with chopper parts for Philippines military
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
June 28, 2017 / 6:34 AM / a month ago

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Ichigo Green Infrastructure Investment Corp:

* Says it will take out a loan of 475 million yen from Mizuho Bank, Ltd, and another loan of 1,000 million yen from THE YAMAGUCHI BANK, Ltd., On July 3

* Interest rate of six months TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate) +0.50 percent

* Maturity on June 30, 2027

* Says the proceeds will be used to purchase two power stations for 544 million yen and 925 million yen respectively, on July 3

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/PN8in5; goo.gl/5N5UyY

Further company coverage:

Beijing Headline News

