BRIEF-Ichor Holdings posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.62

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Ichor Holdings Ltd

* Ichor Holdings Ltd announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.62

* Q3 earnings per share $0.54 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $164.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $165.9 million

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $175 million to $185 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ichor Holdings Ltd - ‍for Q4 of 2017, expects non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS to be in range of $0.65-$0.71​

