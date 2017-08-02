FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ICICI Bank CEO says prudent approach of RBI in reacting to incoming data will reinforce confidence amongst global investors
#Company News
August 2, 2017

BRIEF-ICICI Bank CEO says prudent approach of RBI in reacting to incoming data will reinforce confidence amongst global investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ICICI Bank Ltd

CEO says "prudent approach of central bank in reacting to incoming data in a calibrated manner will reinforce confidence amongst global investors"

The RBI's action today to lower the policy rate is a welcome step which had been widely anticipated given the significant decline in inflation observed recently. The prudent approach of the central bank in reacting to incoming data in a calibrated manner will reinforce the confidence amongst global investors.

